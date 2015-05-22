Mendeecees Denies Wearing A Lace Front Wig At The ‘LHH’ Reunion

[anvplayer video=”4278777″]

Now we all know, “Love & Hip Hop” star Mendeecees wasn’t wearing a lace front wig at the “Love & Hip Hop” reunion, but when a video on WSHH accused him of donning fake hair, the Internet (that watches VH1) went wild. We caught up with Yandeecees, who are days away from walking down the aisle in a VH1 spin-off special that will air on Memorial Day.

Watch what the reality star said about the video, above.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHNY’ Star Mendeecees Facing 10 Years Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty

Aww: Yandy Smith & Mendeecees’ Adorable Baby Shower Photos

Mendeecees’ Tear-Jerking Moment On ‘LHH’