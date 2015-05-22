Andrea Dumas Talks About New Inspirational Song ‘Speak It’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Andrea Dumas has sung with the top names in Gospel music. As a background vocalist for Yolanda Adams and Donnie McClurkin and a member of Richard Smallwood’s Vision, she’s had a chance to learn from the best.

Although she loves her role as a background singer, she understands that God has called her to her own music ministry as well. She wants to inspire others who have been sitting on their gifts, afraid to walk in the destiny the Lord has laid out for them. It was when she ignored the voice of fear and instead listened to the voice of God that she finally recorded her debut release.

E8: How did the song ‘Speak It’ come to life?

Andrea Dumas: “Speak It” is a wonderful song that was written by Jimmy Johnson who also served as the Vocal Producer for the CD. Those two words, Speak It, serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when we speak the Word of God in our lives.

E8:Was it the first song to jump out at you during the session?

Andrea Dumas:“Speak It” was one of the last songs that I heard in preparation for the recording. As soon as I heard it I knew that it had a message that I wanted to include on the project. Sometimes we don’t realize how powerful our words can be. It can shape our lives, our world and our beliefs. If we understand that and remember that death and life are in the power of our tongue then we will be more careful or more intentional about the things that we say.

E8: What do you hope people will take away from this new song?

Andrea Dumas: My hope is that whether you are in the midst of a trial, a difficult situation, a time of triumph or victory, that we would remember to Speak It. The Word of God has power!

She is passionate about encouraging others through her music, especially those who have been through hurtful situations. Losing her mother years ago knocked her off her feet and helped her to understand how deep pain can go. “Life can be painful at times,” Andrea shares. “We all go through hurts, whether it’s in relationships, in our professions, or even in church, but I have found that God is a healer of broken hearts. From my own experience I have seen God mend those broken places and I want others to know that He can do that for them as well.”

The new 16-track live project features amazing Gospel songs worthy of lifted hands penned by notable songwriters such as Darius Paulk and Shawn Bigby.

What do you think of the new song?

