NewsOne Now Honors The Life & Legacy Of B.B. King

[anvplayer video=”4230226″]

Legendary blues musician B.B. King died Thursday night at the age of 89 in his home in Las Vegas. King suffered a series of small strokes as a result of type 2 diabetes, which he suffered from for several decades.

On Monday, Roland Martin and NewsOne Now paid homage to B.B King through a special video tribute and aired interviews of celebrities sharing their reflections on the “King of the Blues.”

We’ve compiled a few of the interviews for your viewing pleasure.

Blues Singer Candi Staton And Lionel Richie Reflect On B.B. King

[anvplayer video=”4230227″]

During NewsOne Now‘s tribute to the late great B.B. King, Martin talked with Blues singer Candi Staton and Lionel Richie.

Stanton told Martin that King was “like a big brother” to her. She added that King also warned her of pitfalls that she should avoid.

Lionel Richie shared what it was like to sit at the feet of the “King of Blues” and shared a line that King shared with him, saying, “always remember one thing, it’s hard to write the Blues when you’re in the back of a limousine.”

Watch Lionel Richie and Blues singer Candi Staton reflect on the life of B.B. King in the video clip above.

B.B. King’s Impact On Hip-Hop And Music Around The Globe

[anvplayer video=”4230228″]

Chuck D, hip-hop pioneer and front man for Public Enemy, attorney/friend Carver Randle, and Dion Brown, Executive Director of the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center, discuss B.B. King’s global impact on music.

Brown explained that through the B.B. King Museum, younger generations are “shown how the Blues birthed all music.”

He added, “it doesn’t have to be the hip-hop or the rock ‘n roll — but it all came from the Blues.”

Watch Chuck D, Carver Randle, and Dion Brown discuss B.B. King’s global impact on music in the clip above.

B.B. King’s Struggle With Diabetes

[anvplayer video=”4230229″]

Legendary Blues musician B.B. King died on Thursday after suffering for decades with type 2 diabetes. King’s attorney/friend, Carver Randle, and Dion Brown, Executive Director of the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss how King struggled with the disease.

Despite suffering from diabetes, King performed nearly 300 shows a year. Randle told Martin that in recent years, King “religiously” took his medication as prescribed and worked to lose weight.

Randle also explained that if King “had started early to be more contentious about his health, he would have been able to ward off his diabetes and keep it from affecting him as critical as it did.”

“The older you get, the worse diabetes is on you and many of us start to deal with that situation, but we start too late.”

Watch the men discuss B.B. King’s battle with type 2 diabetes in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

‘King Of The Blues’ Legend B.B. King Dead At 89