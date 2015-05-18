Meek Mill Releases Chinx Tribute Song, ‘Miss My Dawgs’

The hip-hop world is still reeling from the murder of rapper Chinx, who was gunned down in Jamaica, Queens early Sunday morning. Motives are still unclear, and frankly, they don’t matter, as Chinx’s loss is far too senseless and beyond too soon.

Meek Mill released a track in memory of the late rapper, “Miss My Dawgs” alongside Travi$ Scott and Strap. The track also pays tribute to Lil Snupe, who was murdered with gunshots to the torso in Winnfield, La. in 2013. He was just 18 years old.

On the track, Meek raps about not going home, wondering if someone’s out to end his life:

They killed Chinx Drugs in his own city / They killed Lil Snupe in his own city / Wonder why I don’t be in my own city / I don’t know if n-ggas gonna clap for me or gonna kill me…

Hip-hop artists and media are mourning Chinx’s death, with tributes pouring across social media. Jay Z also addressed the loss at his TIDAL B-sides concert last night:

A young man got killed in Queens. His name was Chinx. We are seriously under attack like never before. Like never before. Rest in peace to Chinx. And, we still killing each other. We need to understand that we are Kings and Queens. We are Kings and Queens and we are under attack.

In addition to “Miss My Dawgs,” Meek also dropped the video for his “Energy” freestyle.

Listen to “Miss My Dawgs” below.

