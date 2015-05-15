A Tamia + Kanye Collab Could Bring Back The Era Of The Real Remix [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamia is back with a brand new album, LoveLife, and she is showing that she loves every minute of hers. And with her sexy lead single, “Sandwich and a Soda,” it’s easy to see why. Tamia sat down with The Urban Daily to give us the inside scoop on her upcoming album and let us know how she’s stayed so on point in the game for so long. “I never want to put anything on an album I wouldn’t want to sing 20 years from now,” she said. She also gives her feelings about what’s happening in Baltimore and who deserves to the the NBA MVP.

LoveLife hits stores and iTunes June 9. Until then, watch below!

[anvplayer video=”4244531″]