WTH?! Thursday: Cop Bites Man’s Privates During Bar Fight … AND MORE

It’s WTH? Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at all the crazy stories trending in the news.

This week’s NewsOne Now WTH? Thursday commentators include R&B Diva Lil Mo, WeTV Digital Correspondent MissterRay, and radio host Tony Redz.

Kicking off this week’s list of insanity in the news is a cop gone wild. Maryland police officer Michael Flaig started a bar fight and when he realized he was about to lose, began biting at the other man’s private parts before running away.

A Chicago man robbed a Subway sandwich shop with a knife, before running across the street to have lunch at a Potbelly restaurant. Needless to say, he was caught and has been charged with armed robbery.

Matt Stonie must love burritos, because he demolished an 18 inch burrito in under 2 minutes. According to The Huffington Post, Stonie is no stranger to tackling insane eating challenges. Last year, he downed seven McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes in a few minutes and set the record for bacon-eating by devouring 182 slices in 5 minutes.

A Nebraska man has been accused of stealing a lawn mower from Walmart by driving it right off the lot. According to The Kearney Hub, cops found the man driving the mower nearly 10 miles away from the store he stole it from.

