Bill O’Reilly Blames Rap For Decline In Christianity

Remember when Geraldo Rivera put his foot in his mouth a couple months ago and said Hip Hop had “done more damage to black and brown people than racism in the last 10 years”? Well now we can add this new Bill O’Reilly comment to Fox’s pile of 2015 blunders.

On a recent segment for his show O’Reilly hinted that “the rap industry” is partly to blame for a declining number Christians in the United States.

“There is no question that people of faith are being marginalized by a secular media and pernicious entertainment,” he said. “The rap industry, for example, often glorifies depraved behavior. That sinks into the minds of some young people – the group that is most likely to reject religion.”

This gem is just the latest in O’Reilly’s long history of saying very stupid things about topics he knows next to nothing about, of which Hip Hop has been a prominent one. Not long ago he was complaining about Common being invited to an event at the White House, but at least Jon Stewart put him in his place in that case.

Check out the links below for some of the most recent cases of Bill’s Hip Hop expertise in action.

