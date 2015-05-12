NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Progressive Contract With America Leaves African-Americans Out

[anvplayer video=”4230239″]

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will unveil what is being called a “progressive contract with America.”

De Blasio’s 13-point plan includes:

Universal pre-kindergarten

Paid family leave

$15 minimum wage

Higher taxes on the wealthy

Opposition to unfair trade laws

Comprehensive immigration reform

All of these items highlighted sound wonderful, but according Roland Martin, something is missing.

Martin, host of NewsOne Now, explained the “progressive contract with America” lacks language addressing:

Police brutality

Schools not jails

Mass incarceration

“Why is it that White progressives somehow can’t focus on those issues, yet somehow, as Rashad Robinson of ColorofChange.org [says], ‘they present these nice sort of race neutral policies that they want Black folks to get behind.”

NewsOne Now panelist Avis Jones-DeWeever, a leadership strategist, told Martin, “The sad reality of this, this is progressive.”

“Progressive is very White-washed. When have they ever frankly focused on issues that specifically address the conditions of the Black community — few and far between.” So the sad reality is, I’m not surprised about the points that he [Mayor Bill de Blasio] has included in his contract with America … the reality is that has become the norm as it relates to progressive leaders. They conveniently forget about Black folks until they’re begging us for our votes.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk panel discuss New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “progressive contract with America” in the video clip above.

Let us know what the NYC mayor is missing in his “progressive” plan that should be included to specifically address issues in the African-American community.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

No Child Left Behind: Are Standardized Tests Ruining Primary Education?

#BlackWorkMatters: Workers Across America Protest To Raise Minimum Wage To $15