Black Dads Matter: Are Fathers Really Optional & Irrelevant?

[anvplayer video=”4230238″]

Author Josh Levs has been standing up for fathers since he fought and won his own battle for paternity leave.

From JoshLevs.com:

When journalist and fatherhood columnist Josh Levs was denied fair parental leave by his employer after his child was born, he fought back—and won. In the process, he became a leading advocate for modern families. In All In, he shows how fatherhood today is far different from previous generations and what it means for our individual lives, families, workplaces, and society.

Since his battle, Levs has uncovered some surprising statistics about modern-day fathers. The author of All In and former CNN’er joined Roland Martin Tuesday on NewsOne Now to discuss these stats and his book, All In: How Our Work-First Culture Fails Dads, Families, And Businesses – And How We Can Fix It Together.

“When you look at the structures we have — being the only country with a developed economy that does not have paid maternity leave, making paternity leave so difficult to get for so many people in this country — it’s all based on the assumption that the woman is going to do the parenting, the woman is going to stay at home — and if there is a man he is going to be the one that is focused on bringing home the bacon and that is going to be his role.”

Levs explained, “That’s not the reality anymore.”

He also discussed the misconceptions of African-American fathers saying, “Dads who live with their kids are really involved, they’re [spending] an average of three hours per-day with them.”

Levs expounded on his findings about fathers, highlighting that Black dads “are doing the best of all dads in America.”

“When you look at the statistics, Black dads who live with their kids are reading to them the most, bathing them, dressing them, taking really good care of them and yet we do have this overall perspective that dads are optional, dads are not relevant, and that’s really bad for all us, especially for kids.”

Watch author/journalist Josh Levs discuss his book in the video clip above.

For more information about Josh Levs, visit www.JoshLevs.com or order his book All In at Amazon.com.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Study Finds Black Fathers Are Active Parents, Despite Stereotypes