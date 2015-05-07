Photographer Devin Allen: #BMore Teens Letting Out Frustration From Parents & Grandparents

[anvplayer video=”4230248″]

Local area photographer Devin Allen, whose iconic photo of the Baltimore protest made the cover of TIME magazine, shares what he witnessed on the ground leading up to the violent protests from a week ago that left parts of the city in ruin.

Allen explained, “I knew what my city was capable of because we have so much pent-up pain here and that is what people keep ignoring and avoiding.”

Allen has been on the ground using his “God-given talent” to chronicle events since the beginning of the Baltimore Freddie Gray protests. He said the picture that adorns TIME magazine’s cover was not taken during Monday’s riots, it was shot on Saturday.

“People should have been proactive with the situation. This stuff was on social media. They said they was going to purge and riot. No one took them seriously. These kids been hurting. They are letting out frustration from their parents and their grandparents.”

Watch the video above to see what else Devin Allen had to say about the events leading up to the Baltimore riots during the NewsOne Now State of Emergency: Baltimore and Beyond Town Hall Meeting.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: NewsOne Now State Of Emergency: Baltimore Activist Questions Whose Interests Cops Are Protecting & Serving