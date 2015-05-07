Here’s The Actor Who Will Play Barack Obama In ‘Southside With You’

Actor Parker Sawyers has some big shoes to fill.

IM Global has just announced that it’s tapped Sawyers for the part of a young Barack Obama in a planned romance-drama called Southside with You which will chronicle the president’s first ever date with First Lady Michelle Obama.

The film will cast Sawyers as a 28-year old Obama in 1989 as he begins courting Michelle, on their first date consisting of a trip to see Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing. Sawyers will appear in the movie alongside Tika Sumpter who has been cast as Michelle. Sumpter recently appeared in the James Brown biopic Get On Up and was previously featured in TV shows like Gossip Girl and BET’s The Game.

According to Variety, Southside with You will be directed by first-time director Richard Tanne and produced by Bob Teitel, Stuart Ford, Matt Jackson, and more.

