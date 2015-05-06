Workplace Diversity Allows Employees To Bring “Their Whole Selves To Work” [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4279028″]

Workplace diversity is about more than simply hiring people from underrepresented groups. Hugh Molotsi, vice president of the Intuit Incubator, says it’s also about being free to be who you are, regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual orientation.

In an interview at the First Annual Diversity Affluence Brunch in Silicon Valley, in Palo Alto, Calif. earlier this spring, Molotsi described how Intuit, the business and personal finance software company, established a “diversity council” to promote a more inclusive workforce.

“One of the things we talk about is letting people bring their whole selves to work. Not feeling like they have to hide any part of who they are. Whatever their sexual orientation, their religion, their culture — they can bring that and that makes them a more effective employees.”

Molotsi also is inspired by “people actually investing dollars trying to make a difference,” citing groups like Code2040 and #YesWeCode that are helping to develop technology skills in young people from minority and low-income communities.

