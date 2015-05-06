Stream Snoop Dogg’s New Album, ‘Bush’ Now

Snoop Dogg’s thirteenth studio album, Bush is now available for purchase on iTunes and streaming.

The 10-track collection features guest appearances from Stevie Wonder, Charlie Wilson, T.I., Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

The project has been entirely produced by Snoop’s long-time collaborative partner, Pharrell Williams. The two have worked extensively together in the past, creating various hit singles including “Beautiful” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” among others.

The album is scheduled to be released on May 12 through Snoop’s Doggystyle Records, Pharrell’s i Am Other imprint and Columbia Records.

Stream Snoop Dogg’s Bush via iTunes.

