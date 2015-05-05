Fox News Host Apologizes After Network Sparks Rumor About Cops Shooting Black Baltimore Man

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith apologized on-air Monday after the network erroneously reported that police shot a Black Baltimore man who was attempting to escape arrest, reports The Huffington Post.

The incident allegedly occurred in the same vicinity where Freddie Gray, 25, was fatally injured by police officers last month during an arrest in West Baltimore, generating concerns about yet another allegation of police brutality against Blacks.

Reports The Huffington Post:

“What’s happened is we screwed up, is what it sounds like,” Smith said. “And what we have is nothing.” Smith called the error “honest and straightforward.” “Our duty as journalists is not to make mistakes. And when we make mistakes, we are duty-bound do correct them immediately and as clearly as possible,” Smith said. “So I’m now in correction mode, and we apparently were wrong.”

What actually transpired is that a man’s gun fired during an arrest on unknown charges, prompting police to move in, according to Reuters. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for observation, reports CBS Baltimore.

Thankfully, Fox News stepped up to the plate to correct a report that could have easily spiraled out of control in a city where tensions have been running high since Gray’s death.

