Madonna Disses Drake Twice During Online Q+A And It Was Sassy! [VIDEO]

Despite all her bravado in surprising Drake with a big, wet smooch, live at Coachella, Madonna is suddenly unleashing disses towards the rapper!

She called him out during her special appearance on the interactive AskAnythingChat for the website Saturday Night Online. She took real fan questions sent to the show. It was then she let it be known she wasn’t very fond of how Drake reacted to their kiss back in April. And who could forget? He literally squirmed in his chair and wiped his mouth! (He claimed it was her lipstick. But what kind of rancid lipstick could Madonna have been possibly wearing??)

When the question “Is Drake a good kisser?” came up, Madge got sassy!

“You asked the million dollar question! Is Drake a good kisser? A kissed a girl…and I liked it” Ow!

And then minutes later she squeezed in another jab!

Instead of giving us some kind of thought-provoking response to “What advice would you give to your younger self, knowing what you know now?” She said: “Don’t kiss Drake…no matter who many times he begs you to!”

Lawd, let Drake refrain himself from making a diss track. And he did try to make amends!

Following all the laughs about it, he posted on his Instagram: “Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and feel 100 about that forever. Thank you @madonna.

For all we know, he’s going to be on her next album! Be nice you two.

