Mike Tyson Calls Floyd Mayweather ‘Delusional,’ Then Backtracks Statement

Mike Tyson has some choice words for the champ, Floyd Mayweather. When asked how he felt about Mayweather saying he’s better than Muhammad Ali, Tyson said the head of The Money Team is “very delusional.”

He’s very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of greatness with Ali he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself. He can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can’t take his kids alone to school by himself. He’s a little scared man. He’s a very small, scared man.

Mayweather, who’s gearing up for his fight against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night (May 2), made the claim that he is better than Ali because “he only fought in one weight class.”

Because of the backlash against Mayweather, Tyson went on Instagram to clear up his statements, and said his words got “blown out of proportion.”

An article circulated today, which referenced an incident that happened to me many years ago. It was released without my consent or endorsement. It inferred that I had animosity towards Floyd Mayweather Jr. because of something that happened many years ago. This entire article is speculation and it’s unfortunate that it would be released at all, especially the day before the biggest fight in decades. I have no ill will towards Mayweather and have a great deal of respect for his discipline in and out of the ring. He’s proven he is one of the greatest athletes of all time and will go down in history as such. Things got blown out of proportion when I was interviewed the other day about a comment Mayweather made stating he was greater than Ali. I disagree and personally found it insulting because of the love and admiration I have for Muhammad Ali. I thought it was inappropriate to make that kind of reference especially because Ali has done so much, not just in the sport of boxing but for humanity as a whole. In retrospect, I wish I had exercised better discernment in my response because in no way did I want to disrespect Mayweather. The focus should be on the May 2nd bout and the great economic surge this event is generating for the city of Las Vegas. I sincerely wish Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao the best of luck on Saturday night’s historical event.

