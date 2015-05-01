Lupe Fiasco Revives Debut Record For Inspiring Clip In Light Of Freddie Gray

Throughout his career, Lupe Fiasco has never been one to keep quiet when it comes to speaking out against the racial inequality felt throughout the African-American community.

Yesterday (April 30), the Chicago native released the music video for his “It Just Might Be Okay” record, off his 2006 debut album, Food & Liquor. The visuals, directed by Chris & Blaq (of Impakt Studio), come at a fragile time as the unrest and tensions in Baltimore continue to fester following the death of Freddie Gray.

Throughout the inspiring video, Lupe takes us to his hometown to illustrate all the good that the city’s residents do to better their communities. It wraps with scenes from the ongoing Baltimore protests with the caption, “Revolution Is Hope For The Hopeless.”

Check out Lupe Fiasco’s “It Just Might Be Okay” video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0eW6C4RYks%5D

