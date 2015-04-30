Activist DeRay McKesson Continues To Say Everything We’re Thinking [AUDIO]

[anvplayer video=”4279063″]

Community activist DeRay McKesson continues to say all of the things we are thinking, speaking the truth in national interviews about the current climate of racial tensions in this country.

McKesson has been a rising star in our modern day Civil Rights Movement and his interview with Wolf Blitzer Tuesday has him on everyone’s mind these days.

He stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, one of Hello Beautiful’s sister programs, where he spoke about how he came to be involved with social activism, and dropped some knowledge on folks about the misrepresentation of the Black uprisings taking place around the country.

MUST READ: #JosephKent: Police ‘Kidnap’ Community Organizer Live On CNN & The World Wants To Know What Happened To Him

Here are some of our favorite moments from the interview:

On how he got into activism:

I called myself a protester after the first night I got tear gassed. And there was this moment where I was like this is not the America I know. That the America that I believed in as a kid just didn’t exist. I mean I saw that when I got tear gassed and when we got shot at with rubber bullets. And it was just because we were upset that the police killed Mike Brown. And that started it.

On why he thinks the media is putting a negative slant on the protests in Ferguson and Baltimore:

I think in white media spaces people are used to seeing groups of black people either as entertainers or entertainment spaces, so like sports or things like that, or concerts, or in churches. So when black people come together in a way that white supremacy doesn’t expect then all hell breaks loose. And that’s what you see in protests across the country. You see people come out in the streets and people don’t know how to describe it but in a way that’s negative.

On his recent media attention:

I think reporters are a little more cautious with me now, which has been an interesting thing. You know, I tell the people that I meet on the street who want to talk about it that like, you know, I’m just one of many voices. There are so many people out there who are pushing good messages around the protests. It will take all of us to win.

Listen to the full interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show above and read the full interview here.

RELATED STORIES:

Jesse Williams Baltimore Tweets Confirm That He Will Always & Forever Be BAE

Not In The News: Baltimore Residents Pick Up The Pieces & Help Each Other, Police Following Uprisings

President Obama Calls Out Media For Focusing On Violence In Baltimore