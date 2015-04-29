Media Bias And The Alleged “Credible Threat” Of Gangs Retaliating Against Police In Baltimore

[anvplayer video=”4230262″]

On Monday, Baltimore police announced a “credible threat” that the Bloods and Crips gangs were targeting police in Baltimore as a result of the Freddie Gray’s death.

According to USA Today:

The police department said the Criminal Intelligence Unit had obtained information indicating “members of various gangs including the Black Guerilla Family, Bloods and Crips have entered into a partnership to ‘take out’ law enforcement officers.”

The Daily Beast reported hours before the police statement about the alleged credible threat that “an unlikely alliance was born in Baltimore on Saturday: Rivals from the Bloods and the Crips agreed to march side by side against police brutality.”

Carlos Muhammad, a minister at Nation of Islam’s Mosque No. 6. told The Daily Beast, that during a rally the two rival gangs decided that “that they must be united.”

“We can unite and stop killing one another and the Bloods and the Crips can help rebuild their community.”

On Tuesday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now Straight talk panel featuring Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Dru Ealons, Dr. Heber Brown, Maryland State Delegate Jay Walker (26th District) and 92Q radio personality Levardis McLaughlin, discussed the alleged credible threat against Baltimore police and the inherent media bias against African American protesters.

Dr. Herber Brown told Martin, “The minute that the Baltimore City Police put out in the media that there was a credible threat about gangs coming together was the very minute that we started getting calls on my team from leaders of the Bloods and the Crips saying, ‘we did not do anything like that, we don’t know what they’re talking about.’”

Brown also said that he and his team were in Baltimore standing with brothers from the Nation of Islam, Bloods, Crips and Black Guerrilla Family “protecting as many businesses” as they could and “trying to keep people safe.”

“We really have to be careful about going along with this dominate narrative about Black youth,” said Brown.

McLaughlin explained there are more individuals coming into Baltimore from out of town destroying property than there are from the city itself.

“If you look at the videos of the stuff down in Camden Yards, you hear people from Baltimore telling [inaudible] We don’t want to do that, We’re peaceful.”

McLaughlin went on to comment on the media coverage being conducted on the Baltimore protests saying, “The pictures you guys are getting are not a lot of the pictures that are here.”

“A lot of agendas are being met with this, they have nothing to do with the city. Again you guys see the violence, we’re here for the justice. That’s what they’re not showing you guys.”

Watch Martin and the NewsOne Now Straight talk panel discuss the media’s bias against African Americans within the protesting community and the alleged “credible threat” announced by Baltimore police in the video clip above.

