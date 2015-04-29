Jay Z To Perform Rare B-Sides Live In Concert To Promote TIDAL

In addition to calling subscribers directly, Jay Z is breaking out his B-side catalog to promote his music streaming service TIDAL, which, for the record, is doing “just fine.”

According to TIDAL’s website, Jay Z will be performing all of the “best B-sides of his career” at a concert in New York City on May 13. The venue has yet to be announced.

“The show the fans have been asking for,” Tidal’s website says. “Jaÿ Z performs the album cuts. All the best ‘B-sides’ of his career.”

Tidal subscribers who create playlists and share on Twitter with the hashtag #TIDALXJAYZ, will have the chance to win two tickets to the upcoming concert. For more details and to enter, click here.

The concert is scheduled to stream exclusively on Tidal’s website, and follows J. Cole‘s exclusive TIDAL concert in NYC this past Monday.

Also of note, it looks like “Jaÿ Z” has changed the styling of his name?

