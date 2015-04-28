Migos Have Postponed Its Yung Rich Nation Tour

Migos went from flourish to legal strife thanks to getting caught with loaded guns at Georgia Southern University. You may not have heard much about the case since, but the consequences didn’t just go away.

The Atlanta trio confirmed in a press release that it postponed its Yung Rich Nation tour with OG Maco from this Friday to July.

Due to circumstances beyond our control we are postponing this tour until July. We want to be at our best and make sure that we give 100% during the Yung Rich Nation tour. We would also like to say “Thank You” to all of our fans for their love and support.

And they probably will still be loved and supported when the tour does kick off. Hopefully Migos tours as a trio; Offset is still in custody.

