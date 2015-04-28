Fit!Live!Win! Kettle & Sand Bell Workouts Explained

[anvplayer video=”4230268″]

It’s Fit!Live!Win! Monday and NewsOne Now brings you everything you need to help you get in shape and stay in shape.

Fitness Expert David Girton, Founder of Live Now Fitness, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to explain how kettle and sand bell workouts can take your workout routine to the next level.

Girton explained that a kettle bell workout is unique in that the weight of it is distributed differently “so you’re going to get a totally different workout than handling a dumbbell or a straight bar sitting on a machine.”

“You’re talking flexibility, strength and cardio all in one tool,” said Girton.

Girton said for a bodybuilder you can stick with the bicep curls, but for all of the regular folk, kettle and sand bells are “functional” and can help you in everyday life.

Watch David Girton break down how kettle and sand bells can help you increase your flexibility, strength, and raise your heart rate in the video above.

