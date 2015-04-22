Entertainment
The ‘R&B Divas: LA’ Wish They Had Chrisette Michelle’s Voice [EXCLUSIVE]


Roz Edward

Posted April 22, 2015
Between Chante Moore‘s powerful voice, Chrisette Michelle‘s angelic tone and Lil’ Mo’s distinguished vocals, we’re having a hard time deciding whose voice we would choose if we ever got the chance to swap vocal cords. Since we couldn’t choose, we posed the question to the ladies of R&B Divas: LA, who found it equally as hard to answer.

We put the girls on the hot seat during their NYC press run and after giving the question some serious thought, the ladies responded…

Hit the play button to see what they said! And be sure to tune into Part 1 of the “R&B Divas: LA” reunion TONIGHT, hosted by Wendy Williams.

