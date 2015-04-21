WealthyU: Financial Fundamentals To Get You Fiscally Fit

[anvplayer video=”4230276″]

April is National Financial Literacy Month and America’s Wealth Coach, Deborah Owens, appeared on NewsOne Now to share a few financial fundamentals to help get you fiscally fit.

According to recent reports, Americans have amassed more than $2 million in consumer debt and 30 percent of consumers report having no cash savings. This startling statistic reveals that many Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and unable to grow wealth.

“It’s important for you to gain the financial fundamentals yourself so that you don’t get trapped up in this marketplace,” Owens said. “This marketplace is a capitalistic marketplace and it’s designed for organizations to make profit.” She added, “You better have a plan or you’re going to be a part of somebody else’s plan.”

America’s Wealth Coach offered the following tips to help you be the master over your money:

Reduce debt to get the best return on your money

Leverage your employer-sponsored retirement plans

Learn how to research stocks and mutual funds

Evaluate your investments annually

Increase your financial knowledge frequently

