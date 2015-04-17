‘Terminator: Genisys’ vs. ‘Star Wars:’ Which Remake Is Worth Your Dollars?

The film world is taking it upon itself to unleash every single teaser trailer it has in store this week, and we’ve got two highly anticipated flicks to talk about. Both are returns of venerable ’80s sci-fi properties, and if the high-octane action throughout doesn’t do you in, the ’80s nostalgia probably will.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

This sequel, one of the most hotly anticipated blockbusters of the year no less, is looking better and better with each passing trailer. In this teaser, we get a beautiful landscape desert shot of a crashed Imperial Star Destroyer, our first look at the newly designed storm troopers, more footage of the Millennium Falcon and X-Wings in action, and some extended time with newcomers John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. Of course, the first reveal of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Chewbacca are just the icing on the cake.

Terminator: Genisys

*MASSIVE POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED*

Terminator: Genisys is officially tossing everything that hasn’t worked with the franchise (namely, its last entry Terminator: Salvation) out the window to deal with the trademark aspect of the series: time travel. Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) sends Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back in time to save her from a new version of the T-1000 (Lee Byung-hun), only to find that Sarah has befriended an older T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and that things are nowhere near what they seem. The trailer is one of the most spoiler-filled to come around in a long while, so *please* watch this at your own risk.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘OITNB’ Star Selenis Leyva: Expect Major Inmate Transformations In Season 3

Ice Cube’s ‘Bye, Felicia’ Pride Is Perfect

We’re Loving This: Since Disney’s All About Live-Action Films, These 7 Remakes Must Happen

‘LHHATL’ Preview: Yung Joc’s’s Side Chick Is Pregnant