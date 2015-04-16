NBA Players Association Will Investigate Thabo Sefolosha’s NYPD Run-In

Details are still scarce regarding Thabo Sefolosha‘s arrest and injury, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has decided to look into the details of the troubling incident.

The Atlanta Hawks forward suffered a season-ending injury during his arrest outside of a N.Y. night club on April 8. He suffered a broken fibula and ligament damage.

Sefolosha and teammate Pero Antic were arrested for allegedly interfering with the investigation of Indiana Pacers Chris Copeland‘s stabbing. The two were also charged with resisting arrest.

The Swiss-born Sefolosha blamed the police for his injury. In a statement, he stated that he was “in great pain” and “experienced a significant injury and that injury was caused by the police.”

NBPA spokeswoman Tara Greco spoke to ESPN about the incident, “The players’ union is concerned about the circumstances of Thabo Sefolosha and Pero Antic’s arrest and is doing its own investigation of the situation.”

“The union was fully engaged in supporting all three players in court and in the precinct this week, and will continue to stay engaged as each situation evolves,” she added.

The NYPD’s action that led to the forward’s has come under scrutiny. According to a report by SI, an NYPD officer was the initial aggressor in the incident that led to Sefolosha’s arrest, with “one officer focused on Sefolosha.”

The report states that the “officer arrested [Sefolosha] and teammate Pero Antic after they refused six times to comply with his request to disperse from the crime scene. According to the complaint, an officer ‘observed the defendant Thabo Sefolosha run in an aggressive manner towards the direction’ of another officer.”

