Kenny Lattimore Sings The Blackest Wedding Songs Of All Time [VIDEO]

It’s officially wedding season, which means there’s some gorgeous gal out there starving herself as she prepares for her big day and begging her soon-to-be hubby for his input on their wedding song: “Share My Life” by Kem? “Ribbon In The Sky” by Stevie Wonder? or what about “For You” by Kenny Lattimore?

Speaking of Kenny Lattimore, the classic 90s singer stopped by our office to chat with us about his new disc “Anatomy Of A Love Song” (available for download now.) Since we had Vera Wang and fancy floral setups on our mind, we challenged him to a game that tested his knowledge of classic Black wedding songs.

See what happened when he was put on the spot.

