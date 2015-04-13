Fit!Live!Win!: Hula Hoop Fitness

[anvplayer video=”4230297″]

Fitness instructor Noelle Powers joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss how hula hooping can help you get and stay fit.

Powers combines hula hooping and dancing for a fun, full-body workout. She told Martin that the hula hoop has “come full-circle.” Pun fully intended.

According to Powers, people of all ages and lifestyles can benefit from hula hoop fitness.

Powers recommended that individuals should hula hoop for five to ten minutes a day to begin receiving benefits from the workout. The longer you work out, the better you will feel and the sooner you will start seeing improvements, she said, adding that with hula hooping you should “start to see your muscles build and circulation improve.”

She also suggested the hula hoop workout can improve posture and said the exercise can be an anti-depressant.

“You can’t really have a bad time when you are hula hooping.”

Watch Roland Martin, Noelle Powers, Angela Rye, Principal at Impact Strategies, GOP strategist Paris Dennard, and Attorney Monique Pressley, principal of The Pressley Firm PLLC, discuss the benefits of Hula Hoop Fitness in the video clip above.

Don’t miss Martin and the NewsOne Now panel getting in a little hula hooping in the video clip as well.

For more information visit www.hoopingpowers.com.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Fit!Live!Win! Hollywood Trainer Jeanette Jenkins’ Tips To Get In Shape For Summer