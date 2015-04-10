The Adorable Cast Of New Reality Show, ‘Jump!’ Teaches #TeamBeautiful How To Double Dutch Like Pros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218380″]

There’s a new show on Lifetime that’s making our hearts “Jump!” This show provides an inside look at the international competitive event filled with tricks, turns, tears and triumphs and examines what it really takes to make it as the fiercest team in the country.

#TeamBeautiful has been obsessed with Lifetime reality show, “Bring It!,” chronicling the lives of the incredible Dancing Dolls of Jackson, Mississippi under the very strong guidance of the infamous Dianna “Miss D” Williams. Each week, Miss D leads her Dolls in practice with a shocking, but effective style of coaching and none of that changes when the girls go off for competition. In fact, the drama somehow manages to grow and good Lordt, it’s amazing. And honestly, it’s so refreshing to watch high school aged Black girls on a positive reality TV show. Obsessed, we say!

Thank goodness Lifetime knows how to follow the model of success, because they’ve brought us a new show that gives little Black girls more role models to look up to–“Jump!” This show is a docu-series that chronicles the journey of one of the hottest jump roping teams in the country, Floyd Little Double Dutch (FLDD), as they compete to defend their championship titles. During each episode of “Jump!” we get acquainted with coaches and best friends Quani Floyd and Laila Little as they whip their students into gear, working to uphold their status as world champions of double dutch.

Known as the face of Double Dutch, the team performed at the White House Easter celebration and opened up the 2014 BET Awards with Pharrell and Missy Elliot.

“Jump!” premiered after “Bring It” on Friday, April 10th at 10 p.m. and we were front row watching because we got a chance to meet the adorable jumpers and coaches and they taught us enough double dutch moves to keep us winded for the entire season. Laugh at #TeamBeautiful’s pain by watching the video above. How’d we do?

