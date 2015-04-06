Ever since he earned his deal with Roc-A-Fella Records, Kanye West has continuously praised his mother for her belief in his ability and unwavering support. Here’s a video of the two sharing a moment in their home, while reciting some of Ye’s early rhymes, spotted on Reddit.

And after a short freestyle session, they vibe to “Hey Mama” off Late Registration. Check the heartwarming footage below.

R.I.P. Donda West.

Watch A Young Kanye & His Mom Rap Together At Home was originally published on theurbandaily.com

