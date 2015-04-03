Tracee Ellis Ross: “Black-ish” Opens People’s Minds In A Joyful & Fun Way

[anvplayer video=”4230310″]

Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, sat down with the cast of the ABC sitcom Black-ish during Friday’s episode.

During his visit to the set of the show, Martin talked with Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays the role of Rainbow Johnson, wife of Anthony Anderson’s character Andre “Dre” Johnson.

“It’s a good time in Tracee Ellis Ross’ world,” said the Black-ish star.

“I think we touch on a lot of different points of view. Pops being from one generation, Laurence Fishburne’s character, Jennifer Louis, mom, being from a different point of view, Rainbow having a different point of view, the kids having a different point of view, and I think that’s one of the things that a good television show does. It sort of explores it from a lot of different angles,” she said. “So you take the stereotype, the myth, the whatever it is, and you pull it apart and look at it. I think the nice thing about every episode is that Dre actually learns something and he usually learns it from his kids.”

When talking about the “constant interplay” in the relationship between Ross’s character and her on-screen hubby Dre, Ross said, “We’re both insane, we’re just not insane at the same time and that’s the only reason the marriage works.”

“That’s the beauty, I feel like that’s how you can see why Dre and Rainbow are married.”

Ross told Martin that she is fascinated by viewers’ experience of the show, saying people are identifying with the show “as if it’s their family.”

Each week, Black-ish dissects an issue or perceived stereotype pertaining to what it means to be Black in America. Ross explained that “through comedy, I think it’s a really wonderful vehicle to explore a lot of these issues because people get to laugh their way into a new understanding, as opposed to being pushed into a new understanding.”

“It opens people’s minds in a very different way that’s actually joyful and fun and you can watch it with your family, but we’re dealing with stuff that is happening.”

Watch Martin and Tracee Ellis Ross discuss the nuances of the show, how the viewing audience is reacting to the hilarious sitcom, and how the show is unpacking issues to ultimately gain a new understanding of them in the video clip above.

