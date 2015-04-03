Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole, & Roland Martin Mix It Up On The Set Of “Black-ish”

[anvplayer video=”4230311″]

Deon Cole, who plays the role of Charlie Telphy in ABC’s breakout comedy Black-ish, sat down with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin to talk about his role on the show.

Cole’s character, who brings a “non-suburban view” to the ABC sitcom, is often a scene stealer with his wild and “crazy responses.” He jokingly told Martin, “I’m just doing what’s written. Just trying to keep up with everybody else on the show.”

In the midst of their conversation, costar Anthony Anderson “crashed” the party and started “talking smack” about Martin’s ascot, which kicked off a hilarious exchange between the three.

Cole called the segment, “real brothers with real jobs.”

In between all of the jokes, Anderson told Martin, “Our show is great not only because of our staff, but our cast and the guest starts that we have coming through.”

Watch Martin, Anthony Anderson, and Deon Cole mix it up in the video clip above.

Make sure you watch ABC’s Black-ish staring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Laurence Fishburne every Wednesday night at 9:30/8:30 c.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Comedy Or Documentary? Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross Talk ABC’s “Black-ish”