WTH?! 4-Year-Old Girl Leaves House At 3AM Looking For A Slushie…AND MORE

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now and we’re taking a look at all of the wild, crazy, and insane stories trending in the news.

This week’s WTH?! play-by-play commentators include comedian Lamont King, Digital Correspondent Ashleigh Demi, and Street Senator Radio Show Host Lorenzo Gamble.

This week’s list of insanity begins with a 4-year-old girl leaving her house at 3 a.m. in search of an icy beverage. The thirsty toddler was wandering around in heavy rain when a friendly bus driver stopped and picked her up. USA Today reports that as the child entered the vehicle, she told bus riders, “All I want is a slushie.”

Indonesian cops decided to burn more than one thousand pounds of seized marijuana, causing residents in the surrounding neighborhood to catch a contact high. According to the Science Times, residents of the weed smoke-engulfed neighborhood reported they were feeling buzzed, dizzy, and “unusual” after inhaling the fog.

Actor and comedian Chris Rock has been pulled over three times in the last seven weeks by law enforcement officials. Rock, who posts selfies on Twitter and Instagram once the blue lights start flashing, shared the following message during one of the police stops:

“Stopped by cops again wish me luck.”

Maybe Chris Rock should add a disclaimer to his cop-stop selfies saying, “Don’t try this at home” – especially in light of recent events where Black men have been involved in violent encounters with police officers. Actor Isaiah Washington offered Rock some advice via Twitter:

I sold my $90,000.00 Mercedes G500 and bought 3 Prius’s, because I got tired of being pulled over by Police. #Adapt @chrisrock — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2015

Yes, y’all its WTH?! Thursday; enjoy all of the insanity in the video clip above. Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

