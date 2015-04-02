Stellar Awards Red Carpet Preview

[anvplayer video=”4230312″]

This Sunday, TV One will air the Stellar Awards, and NewsOne Now was on hand to capture some of the sights and sounds of the preeminent awards event in Gospel music.

From TheStellarAwards.com:

It has been 30 years since the first awards show was taped at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago, and the Stellar Awards has now become the premier Gospel event that recognizes and honors African-American artists. This one of a kind award show has showcased top Gospel artists and many television and film stars.

In the sneak peek of this year’s Stellar Awards, you’ll find a series of exclusive excerpts from the award ceremony and red carpet event featuring Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., Bobby Jones, Hezekiah, Dottie Peoples, Michelle Williams, Deitrick Haddon, Brian Courtney Wilson, Dorinda Clark Cole, Clifton Davis, Adrienne Bailon, Goo Goo Atkins, and others.

Don’t miss Rickey Smiley, David, and Tamela Mann’s ascot commentary aimed at NewsOne Now host Roland Martin.

Be sure to watch The 30th Annual Stellar Awards, Sunday April 5, 6/5c on TV One.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway Dishes On The TV One Movie ‘To Hell And Back’ [VIDEO]