Indiana Business Leaders Applaud Revamped GOP Religious Freedom Bill

Indiana Republicans announced a refurbished “religious freedom” measure Thursday following a rancorous debate among legislators and business leaders about protections for sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Indy Star.

The overhaul comes after the state’s Republican Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill last week that some residents, members of the business community, and civic leaders feared would have allowed discrimination against the LGBT community, writes the news outlet.

The changes likely averted a boycott of the city by major businesses such as Salesforce and Benioff, the San Francisco-based cloud-computer company. The business leaders came together Thursday with lawmakers at a joint news conference to discuss the state’s revised Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which still has to be voted on by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Pence.

Allison Melangton, who headed planning for the 2012 Super Bowl in Indianapolis, Jim Morris, vice chairman of the Pacers, former Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud CEO Scott McCorkle attended the news conference.

Senate President Pro Tem David Long, R-Fort Wayne, and House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis said at a press conference at the Statehouse. “Hoosier hospitality had to be restored,” Bosma said. Bosma apologized to the community for the damage sustained in the intense reaction to the law.

