“There’s Not A Great Deal Of Hope:” Cissy Houston Speaks On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

In an exclusive interview with New York’s WBLS, the mother of Whitney Houston, Cissy, finally broke her silence on Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition, saying there’s “not a great deal of hope” for recovery.

Houston, 81, spoke further about her granddaughter’s condition, saying it hasn’t changed much since she was found facedown and unresponsive in the bathtub of her Georgia home. Brown was placed in a medically induced coma following her hospitalization. In recent days, the 22-year-old was moved to a rehabilitation facility to continue recovery, though it seems unlikely.

“I don’t pray like that. I give it to God one time, because I know he’s able, and I cannot change a thing,” Houston explained. “So I’m asking everyone to pray to the Lord, who we know can do something about it.”

Houston, whose own daughter was found in a similar manner three years prior, still has faith in God, she told the station.

“If he works a miracle, thank God,” she said. “If it happens the other way, I’m all right.”

