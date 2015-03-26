How To Prepare Students To Compete In A Global Economy [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230340″]

There is a lot of concern in educational circles that American students are not ready to compete on a global level. With advancements in technology, the world is becoming smaller and more competitive. What must we do to prepare the next generation so that they are ready to take on the world?

On Thursday, Jackie Jones, Chair of the Department of Multimedia Journalism at Morgan State University and Dennis Bonilla, Executive Dean at the School of Information Systems and Technology at the University of Phoenix joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss what we must be ready to do in order to compete in the global marketplace.

Jackie Jones told Martin, “Students have to understand that the world is much broader than your backyard. Especially with urban universities—students who are not well traveled, may not have had opportunities to go out of their regions, much less out of the country, it takes a while to warm them up to the task.”

Jones also advises that students obtain a passport and learn a second language. “Often people assume it has to be Spanish, but it doesn’t, it just has to be a second language because it can be useful anywhere.”

“I tell them to read things that they are not comfortable with, put themselves in situations that take them out of their comfort zone so they can learn how to adjust to any situation that crops up.”

Dennis Bonilla, Executive Dean, School of Information Systems and Technology at the University of Phoenix explained, “In order to solve the competitiveness issue for most of the emerging countries and the developed countries there is going to have to be an evolution of talent that really understands global needs.”

Bonilla also touted the ability to work with teams around the world at different hours of the day. Also, he said effective and successful workers will have to know how to collaborate with them, how to communicate with them and how to be sensitive to their cultural needs. “It’s a real evolution of a need that is not going to be able to be just handled by an American centric, it’s got to be a global centric mindset,” says Bonilla.

Bonilla detailed five skills that students must have in order to compete in a global economy:

Understanding cultural diversity Learning a second language Understanding how to collaborate Excellent communication skills Time and project management

