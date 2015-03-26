Health
Chef Richard’s Super Healthy 4-Pound Super Healthy Meatloaf Recipe

A close-up of ground beef

© Chef Richard and our friends at the Mayo Clinic are giving us a healthy alternative to meatloaf. Below Chef Richard shows us how to make his super healthy 4-pound meatloaf with just one pound of beef.

INGREDIENTS:

1  lb. ground beef, 95% lean meat

6  stalks of celery

1  lb. carrots

½  lb. sweet, raw onions

¾  lb. eggplant

3  cups chickpeas or garbanzo beans

2 tsp. olive oil 1 ½  cups  medium grain brown rice, cooked

1  egg

½  cup sun-dried tomatoes

4  garlic cloves

1  Tbsp. parsley

1  Tbsp. fresh rosemary

1  Tbsp. paprika

2   tsp.  ground cumin

1  tsp.  black pepper

Bake at 325 degrees for about an hour. The internal temperature as checked with a meat thermometer should be 165 degrees. Enjoy!

Chef Richard’s Super Healthy 4-Pound Super Healthy Meatloaf Recipe was originally published on elev8.com

Mayo Clinic , Recipe

