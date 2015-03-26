© Chef Richard and our friends at the Mayo Clinic are giving us a healthy alternative to meatloaf. Below Chef Richard shows us how to make his super healthy 4-pound meatloaf with just one pound of beef.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. ground beef, 95% lean meat

6 stalks of celery

1 lb. carrots

½ lb. sweet, raw onions

¾ lb. eggplant

3 cups chickpeas or garbanzo beans

2 tsp. olive oil 1 ½ cups medium grain brown rice, cooked

1 egg

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

4 garlic cloves

1 Tbsp. parsley

1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary

1 Tbsp. paprika

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. black pepper

Bake at 325 degrees for about an hour. The internal temperature as checked with a meat thermometer should be 165 degrees. Enjoy!

Chef Richard’s Super Healthy 4-Pound Super Healthy Meatloaf Recipe was originally published on elev8.com

