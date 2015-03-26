Chef Richard’s Super Healthy 4-Pound Super Healthy Meatloaf Recipe

© Chef Richard and our friends at the Mayo Clinic are giving us a healthy alternative to meatloaf. Below Chef Richard shows us how to make his super healthy 4-pound meatloaf with just one pound of beef.
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. ground beef, 95% lean meat
6 stalks of celery
1 lb. carrots
½ lb. sweet, raw onions
¾ lb. eggplant
3 cups chickpeas or garbanzo beans
2 tsp. olive oil 1 ½ cups medium grain brown rice, cooked
1 egg
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
4 garlic cloves
1 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary
1 Tbsp. paprika
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. black pepper
Bake at 325 degrees for about an hour. The internal temperature as checked with a meat thermometer should be 165 degrees. Enjoy!
