CRAVE: Why Bevel Is The Last Shaving System You’ll Ever Need

In the latest installment of our CRAVE series, we take a look at the sleek Bevel Shaving System. CEO of the innovative skincare line, Tristan Walker spoke with The Urban Daily team and broke down exactly how it all works.

Walker shared how Bevel differs from its competitors, and his passion behind launching a skincare system designed specifically with people of color in mind.

Check it out below.

