R. Kelly, Toni Braxton sizzle at Jazz in the Gardens 2015

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Vintage R&B took center stage at Sun Life Stadium during the first day of the 10th annual Jazz in the Gardens. A sold-out crowd comprised of tens of thousands of fans packed the grounds outside the stadium for the popular music festival.

Organizers of the two-day event said they went all out to reel in the big-name performers, including R. Kelly, Toni Braxton, Sheila E., Freddie Jackson, Jeffrey Osbourne, Peabo Bryson and other performers. Omarosa and BernNadette Stanis from “Good Times” fame also on hand during the celebrated weekend.

Erykah Badu and Maxwell are headlining the closing night of the nationally-renowned festival.

The second day of the festival kicks off Sunday at 4 p.m. Maxwell is expected to take the stage at 10 p.m. for the 10th annual Jazz in the Gardens.

Flip the e-page to view the photographic highlights from the extravaganza.

