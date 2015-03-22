‘Mo’Nique Uncensored': On The Benefits Of Being Independent And Controlling Your Own Image [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230350″]

Oscar Award winning actress and comedienne Mo’Nique recently sat down with Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

During their chat, Mo’Nique talked about the benefits of being an independent actress and her willingness to help others take that path. Though no one has come to Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks to inquire about how to go the independent route, the Academy Award winner is open to share the knowledge she has gained with all those willing to learn.

Mo’Nique told Martin,

“… the independent route is difficult — well change is difficult, because if it was easy everyone would be doing it.”

