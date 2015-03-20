‘Mo’Nique Uncensored’ Preview: “I Never Said I Was Blackballed”

[anvplayer video=”4230357″]

Academy Award-winning actress and comedienne Mo’Nique recently made headlines when she told The Hollywood Reporter she was being “blackballed” by Hollywood after winning an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film Precious.

On Sunday, March 22 at 10PM EST, TV One’s “NewsOne Now” will air a primetime special featuring Mo’Nique, in which she addresses rumors of financial problems, the controversy surrounding her and Lee Daniels, as well as being allegedly “blackballed” by Hollywood.

In this sneak peek, Mo’Nique discusses economic equality in the movie business and breaks down her remarks about being “blackballed.”

Mo’Nique told Martin, host of “NewsOne Now:”

“When you hear Patricia Arquette and Gweneth Paltrow, who are our White sisters in this business and they’re saying ‘We want wage equality, we want to be treated equal.’ Well if they’re saying it, what do you think we’re getting?”

Mo’Nique goes on to say, “At what point do we take a stand and say we just want equality?”

Martin asks Mo’Nique about The Hollywood Reporter interview that quotes her saying she was “blackballed.”

“When you actually did the piece for “The Hollywood Reporter” and you mentioned [being] “blackballed” — when people hear that, they simply think that no one wants to work with you, no one is talking to you, no one is calling you … if you were getting calls and getting offers, that’s not really blackballed.”

Mo’Nique replied to Martin’s statement saying, “No, it’s not blackballed at all.”

“What people did was took the words that I used and said ‘Mo’Nique said she was blackballed’ — I never said that …”

