NewsOne’s Christina Coleman & iPower92’s Paris Nicole Discuss Police Beating Of Martese Johnson

I stand with Martese Johnson. There is no excuse for this. @VirginiaABC you should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/4j3bnfDlBI — UVAProblems (@UVAProbs) March 18, 2015

Earlier today, NewsOne’s Christina Coleman called into Richmond, Virginia’s iPower92.1 to speak with host Paris Nicole about the brutal beating of UVA student Martese Johnson. The two discussed the hard facts and local hearsay, as well as the Governor of Virginia calling for a full investigation by Virginia State Police.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” Coleman said. “It’s ridiculous, the most horrifying part of it is that people are hailing Martese as an exceptional student…it’s a wake up call for everybody. Police brutality does not discriminate. If you are a man, woman or child of color this can happen to you.”

Check out Coleman and Nicole’s conversation, which highlights facts mainstream media has failed to point out. Listen to the clip below to hear, or visit iPowerRichmond.com.

To follow the developments on the brutal beating of Johnson, check out the links below. Follow @iPower921 and @ChrissyCole for updates.

Black University Of Virginia Student Reportedly Beaten By Police Over ID

Students Protest Brutal Beating Of UVA Student Martese Johnson, Governor Orders Investigation

Attorney: Martese Johnson Was Not Accused Of Possessing Fake ID, Despite Early Reports

