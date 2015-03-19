AMERICAN BEAUTY TAKES OVER CHICAGO

Hair by Paul Chambers

Photograph and Makeup Jean Sweet.

AMERICA’S BEAUTY SHOW 2015 IN CHICAGO

By Chicago Defender Staff

Chicago will attract thousands of salon professionals who will congregate at McCormick Place (West) Saturday, Sunday and Monday — March 21, 22, 23, 2015 to attend America’s Beauty Show (ABS). Paul Dykstra, CEO of America’s Beauty Show, comments “Last year we were honored to be recognized by Choose Chicago, which announced the 80,000 attendees — who came from all over North America and 35 foreign countries — had a $116 million impact on the local economy. We are proud of the contribution the beauty industry has made and continues to make on the City of Chicago.”

For those not in the know, America’s Beauty Show is glitz, glamour, and pzzazz! It is

hundreds of thousands of square feet of wall-to-wall individual boutiques showcasing beauty products, where salon professionals go to find out what’s new, what’s hot and what consumers can expect to see at their local salons in coming weeks! It’s the oprofessionals can view over 400manufacturer exhibits and learn about new beauty products/trends, hot colors in nails, andutilize new tnly place where beauty how to salon echniques in hairdressing and hair color. They’ll discover latest innovations in hair dryers, flat irons, curlers, hair treatments, hair colors, nail colors, and skin care treatments… even the latest hair extension can give one the fab hair that Momma didn’t!

This year America’s Beauty Show 2015 will feature continuous runway presentations from national and international Beauty Stars and celebrity hairdressers of top manufacturers including Pureology, Paul Mitchell, Mizani, American Crew, Matrix, CND Nails and Wella who promise to oooh and ahhhh you! American vocal group the Back Street Boys (BSB) will appear at the Lash Now exhibitor booth on Sunday, March 22nd from 1pm-4pm.

For salon professionals only, America’s Beauty Show is owned and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago, one of the nation’s largest associations of beauty salon professionals. The Face & Body Show is co-located @ America’s Beauty Show.

For more show details, visit americasbeautyshow.com