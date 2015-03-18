Racist Parents Won’t Allow Daughter To Attend Black Friend’s Birthday Party

The race relations topic brought a dark cloud over a 10-year-old’s birthday party in Tennessee last week, when a friend of another race wrote a letter explaining her parents wouldn’t allow her to attend the party because the birthday girl is black.

According to the Daily Mail, Harmony Jones’ parents told reporters their daughter got the letter from a classmate at Highland Oaks Elementary School. Upon reading, the Memphis natives were shocked by the little girl’s admission.

‘I will not be able to go to your birthday sleepover because you are black’ http://t.co/GjwRRdbYtApic.twitter.com/DMSFCpBqm5 — The Independent (@Independent) March 18, 2015

Harmony’s father, Christopher Jones, said he was bothered by the letter, but didn’t have any hard feelings towards the child herself – he held the parents accountable.

“It angered me a little bit, it hurt me that my 10-year-old girl had to deal with this, and I myself never thought I would have to deal with this,” he said. “I guess us as parents need to be more aware and conscious about what we teach our children.”

Despite the absence of her friend, Harmony still enjoyed the birthday sleepover. And for that, we’re happy.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.