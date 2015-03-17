What’s Next For Eric Holder After He Vacates The Office Of Attorney General [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230368″]

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” recently spoke with outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder about what he plans to do once he exits the Department of Justice.

When Senate Republicans stop stalling and confirm Loretta Lynch to be the next US Attorney General, Eric Holder will leave the Justice Department and move on to the next stage of his career.

Holder told Roland Martin in this portion of their one-on-one “NewsOne Now” interview that he is already focusing on what his next plans are prior to vacating office.

Prior to starting on is new endeavors the outgoing Attorney General plans on “recharging” his batteries. “It’s been a tough six years and so I think I’m going to take some rest for a few months.”

Once that time period is over Holder said, “I want to try to decide what it is that I want to do to continue the work that we’ve started in the justice department.”

While he is taking a well deserved rest, Holder whose “… people are form Barbados” can be expected to take a trip to the island nation in the Caribbean “at least one time” for some R&R.

In February of 2014, Holder was hospitalized after experiencing faintness and shortness of breath during a staff meeting, according to a CBS News report.

A Justice Department official told CBS News that Holder became ill during his daily 9:30 a.m. meeting with staff. He excused himself and walked out of the room. His security detail then made the decision that he should go to the hospital. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, the official said, adding that en route Holder joked with paramedics and never lost consciousness.

In response to Martin asking about his experience of being hospitalized Holder said, “You try to come up with stress management techniques, because if you don’t you can get up in the morning and immediately, at least for me feel this knot in your chest.”

“On a day to day basis you’re dealing with national security issues, domestic issues, civil rights issues, environmental, natural resource issues — there is a constant drum of things that you have to deal with and it’s tough.

Watch Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now and outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder discuss Holder’s future plans and health scare in the video clip above.

