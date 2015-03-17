U-Haul Driver Whose License Was Suspended 16 Times Strikes Bronx Teen, Boy In Critical Condition

The driver of a U-Haul truck who struck a Bronx teenager early Friday morning as he walked across the street, critically injuring him, was high at the time of the accident, police say.

Efrain Rodriguez has also had his license suspended at least 16 times in the past, CBS reports. The 36-year-old took methadone before stealing the truck and hitting 17-year-old Amary Milan at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street. In the graphic video above, Rodriguez hits the teen with such force that he flies across the road, landing on his head. The truck then veers into a parked silver Honda Civic.

From CBS:

“When he went to go cross, that truck right there, it was going too fast. Right when the kid went to go look at the truck — boom! The kid just flew,” witness Christine Bonaparte told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “When I came over here to see what happened, the kid was thrown on the floor, he was all full of blood and everything. It was a tragedy.” “The first big bang I heard was when the truck hit the kid. After that, two seconds later, you hear the bang from (the crash),” Bonaparte said.

Milan was on his way to Samuel Gompers High School when he was struck, school officials say. Witnesses note that while he did not have the light, the teenager was walking in the crosswalk when the accident occurred.

Rodriguez, who police say hit another parked car earlier that day, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Milan remains in critical condition as of Monday.

SOURCE: CBS, Gothamist | VIDEO SOURCE: NDN