TV ROUNDUP: Patti LaBelle On ‘Dancing With The Stars'; Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Cookie’ Stole Her Friends & More


Roz Edward

Posted March 16, 2015
For its 19th season (seriously?!), the mega hit Dancing With The Stars scored 2-time Grammy winner and R&B icon Patti LaBelle to participate as a contestant! At 70-years-old, LaBelle is not afraid to compete with the younger generation and we know she loves to kick off her stilettos to get down! She’s definitely going to get turnt up and show us some salsa or ballet-inspired moves! Anything is possible on that show!

Watch the video above to see the entire new crew of dancers get introduced (including NFL player Michael Sam) live on Good Morning America! The new season airs tonight on ABC! Don’t forget to vote! We gotta keep Patti Patti in there!

