‘Mo’Nique Uncensored’ Preview: Academy Award Winning Actress Addresses Lee Daniels And Being ‘Blackballed’ By Hollywood [VIDEO]

On Sunday, March 22 at 10PM EST, TV One’s “NewsOne Now” will air a prime time special featuring the Academy Award winning actress and comedienne, Mo’Nique.

Mo’Nique recently captured headlines when she told “The Hollywood Reporter” that she was being “blackballed” by Hollywood after winning an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in the Precious.

“The Hollywood Reporter” stated:

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me, “Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.” And I said, “I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?” And he said, “Because you didn’t play the game.” And I said, “Well, what game is that?” And he gave me no response. The next thing he said to me was, “Your husband is outbidding you.” But he never asked me what [salary] we were asking for.”

In the upcoming “NewsOne Now” prime time special titled, “Mo’Nique Uncensored,” Mo’Niquie pulls not punches and addresses the controversy surrounding her and Lee Daniels, the creator of Fox’s new smash hit, “Empire.”

“I love that brother and I have empathy for him, because now everything you said you wanted, it now appears that you have, but when you then go on TV and you tell things that both you and I both know is not true — there is a problem there.”

Mo’Nique told Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” if “Mr. Daniels” called and asked to talk about this situation she would.

Martin then asked Mo’Nique if she would call Lee Daniels herself and have that conversation, to which she answered, “I no longer have Mr. Daniels number.”

“What I would do is have the conversation publicly, because what you’ve shown me is our private conversations, once you get public, it becomes something different and that’s just not a game I’m willing to play.”

