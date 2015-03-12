WTH?! Thursday: Woman Steals $9K In Undies From JC Penney

It’s WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now” and we’ve lined up all of the funniest stories trending in the news this week.

Our insane list of stories includes a woman stealing $9K in undies from a Wyoming JC Penney, Kristina Marie Balen was accused of practicing medicine without a license. She had everyone fooled at Sarasota Arthritis Center for over a year until her employer discovered that she did not have a valid RN license.

Next up in our list of WTH?! stories, a West Palm Beach woman was arrested after she stripped down buck naked in a Dunkin’ Donuts. Shakara Monik Martin told cops she got naked on a dare. The dare was allegedly part of a pledge to join a dance troupe.

Finally, Georgia trash collector was sent to jailed for 30 days for showing up to work early. Kevin McGill started picking up trash a little after 5 AM, but a city ordinance requires that garbage only be picked up between 7 AM and 7 PM. As a result of his arrest and conviction, McGill will spend every weekend for the next three months in a jail cell.

Listen to Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” TV Personality, Lamont King, Sherri Warren, Regional Director Interscope Records and Antonio Lambertis, actor and radio show host discuss all of this week’s insanity in the news in the audio clip below.

